Hugh Van Cutsem Sells 2,650 Shares of Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO) Stock

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) insider Hugh Van Cutsem sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total value of £7,022.50 ($9,176.14).

Shares of MIGO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 24,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,006. Miton Global Opportunities PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.55 ($3.46).

About Miton Global Opportunities

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

