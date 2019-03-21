Huntsman Co. (HUN) Stake Lessened by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for about 1.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

