Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $125.48 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $125.48 million and approximately $175.52 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00062510 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.22 or 0.17192015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002892 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.