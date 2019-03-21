HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth about $72,560,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4,660.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 189,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

