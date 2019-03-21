Hydrogenics (HYGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Hydrogenics stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $160.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 81.90% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hydrogenics makes up approximately 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrogenics (HYGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.