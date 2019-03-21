Hyper Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Hyper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002658 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

Hyper is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

