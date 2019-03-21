IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Holdings Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $427,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,222,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $218.97 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

