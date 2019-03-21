IBM Retirement Fund Sells 149 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $192.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $193.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $1,125,084.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

