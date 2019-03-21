ICF International Inc (ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ICF International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other ICF International news, EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.