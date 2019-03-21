Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

