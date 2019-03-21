Ideagen (IDEA) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.98). 217,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 93,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

