Ideagen (IDEA) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.98). 217,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 93,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.
Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)
Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.
