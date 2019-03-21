IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,272,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,309,000 after buying an additional 4,168,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

