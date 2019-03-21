IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,889 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,336,000 after buying an additional 925,636 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,534,000 after buying an additional 804,340 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 855.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000.

MTUM opened at $110.98 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

