IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $108.55 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7269 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

