Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 136 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 398,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $125.46 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

