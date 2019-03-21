Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Concho Resources by 6,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,405,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,616,000 after buying an additional 5,325,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Concho Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,342,000 after buying an additional 3,450,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,458,000 after buying an additional 3,315,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

CXO opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/impax-asset-management-group-plc-has-1-59-million-holdings-in-concho-resources-inc-cxo.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.