Imperial Capital Downgrades Approach Resources (AREX) to Underperform

Imperial Capital cut shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $0.40 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Approach Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Approach Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. EuroPacific Canada cut Approach Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Approach Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Approach Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Approach Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Approach Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Approach Resources by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

