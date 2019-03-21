Imperial Oil (IMO) Given Average Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their average rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.98.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $96,167,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,952 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,918 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,282,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,778,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

