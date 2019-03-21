ImpulseCoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ImpulseCoin has a total market cap of $21,158.00 and $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImpulseCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023100 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002992 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00117622 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImpulseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImpulseCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.