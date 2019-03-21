Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Shares Sold by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,078 shares during the period. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives makes up approximately 0.5% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 875,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter.

IEA stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $275.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million.

A number of analysts have commented on IEA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

