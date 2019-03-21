Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $65,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after buying an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,427,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,427,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after buying an additional 838,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after buying an additional 1,085,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.20. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,735. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.21.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

