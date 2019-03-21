Innova Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $65,032.00 and $65.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

