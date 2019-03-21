BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 227.95 ($2.98) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BT.A shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275.42 ($3.60).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/insider-buying-bt-group-class-a-bt-a-insider-purchases-813-shares-of-stock.html.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.