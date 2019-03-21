Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) President Buys $10,440.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $10,440.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,038. The company has a market cap of $640.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

