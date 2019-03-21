Insider Selling: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Director Sells $69,300.00 in Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

