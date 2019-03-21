Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) CFO Sells 1,072 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 1,072 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $110,909.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,470.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:COR opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/insider-selling-coresite-realty-corp-cor-cfo-sells-1072-shares-of-stock.html.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.