Insider Selling: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Insider Sells 8,490 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $482,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,123.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachel Lyons Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,695 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $96,954.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 89,902 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

