Insider Selling: National Bank of Canada (NA) Senior Officer Sells C$2,027,901.61 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Martin Lavigne sold 32,576 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.25, for a total transaction of C$2,027,901.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at C$295,694.15.

TSE:NA opened at C$62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$54.37 and a 12 month high of C$65.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

