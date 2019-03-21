Insider Selling: NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $192,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 6,663 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 10,518 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $420,720.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 89,025 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,561,890.25.

On Friday, February 15th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 11,848 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $474,393.92.

On Thursday, January 31st, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 2,073 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $82,940.73.

On Friday, January 25th, K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 9,730 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $389,297.30.

Shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 6,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137. NationalResearchCorp . has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,941,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,212,000.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

