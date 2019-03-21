Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Director Sells 440 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $83,538.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $192.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $193.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

