Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) CTO Sells 4,178 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $685,233.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,762.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 991 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $92,509.85.

Shares of W stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $173.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $29,209,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 321,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $11,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

