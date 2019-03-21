Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 386,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,954,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,970,000 after purchasing an additional 223,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

IDTI has been the topic of several research reports. Charter Equity cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDTI stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-position-raised-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.