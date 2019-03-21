IntelliPharmaCeutics International (I) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 7625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

