International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Speedway were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 25.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after buying an additional 249,166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 3,131.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 151,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 146,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Speedway by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in International Speedway by 723.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ISCA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,991. International Speedway Corp has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

