Interpace Diagnostics Group’s (IDXG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“Interpace Diagnostics reported 4Q18 and FY18 net revenue of $5.8M, up 33% y/y, and $21.9M, up 38% y/y, respectively, due to expansion in units and improved reimbursement. Net loss was ($4.0M) for the quarter and ($12.2M) for the year. The company ended the period with $6.1M in cash, not including $6.1M in net proceeds from a January 2019 equity financing. Interpace also has a $4M credit facility in place.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDXG. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

IDXG opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.60. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth $194,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

