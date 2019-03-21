Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price (down from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.79 ($1.57).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 107.65 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Intu Properties will post 1478.0330138767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider John Whittaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,850 ($7,644.06).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

