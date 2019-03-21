Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,532,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,415,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 930,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 648,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

