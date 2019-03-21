Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,181 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 357,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 89,575 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/invesco-national-amt-free-municipal-bond-etf-pza-shares-sold-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.