Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Holdings Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,276,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 227,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,794,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,383 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,811,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,028,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 429,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

