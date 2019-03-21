InvestDigital One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,786.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. InvestDigital has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $118,786.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00373476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01664206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004861 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

