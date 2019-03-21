Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (AAL, AGR, ANTO, BOY, GENL, HLMA, IGG, IMI, ISAT, JE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Assura (LON:AGR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 129 ($1.69).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

