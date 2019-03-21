Investors Buy Fiserv (FISV) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $125.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.17 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Fiserv had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Fiserv traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $83.73Specifically, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.49.

The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 73,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

