Investors Buy Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $36.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.38 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $24.90

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,480,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,492,000 after buying an additional 9,702,347 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,655,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,058,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,642,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,840,000 after buying an additional 775,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after buying an additional 550,600 shares during the last quarter.

