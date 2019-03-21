Investors Buy Shares of WP Carey (WPC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $68.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.34 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, WP Carey had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. WP Carey traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $76.58

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

