Investors Purchase High Volume of Itau Unibanco Call Options (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,466 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 1,089 call options.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 820,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 386,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 958,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 576,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,189 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 565,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Purchase High Volume of Itau Unibanco Call Options (ITUB)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-itau-unibanco-call-options-itub.html.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.