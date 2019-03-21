Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,977,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 342,256 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 44,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,124,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,467,000 after buying an additional 1,042,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,771,000 after buying an additional 277,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $145.16.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

