Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP Sells $385,740.00 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $385,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

