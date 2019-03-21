Iridium Communications (IRDM) Given Sell Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We continue to believe there is still an ample amount of investor uncertainty on what each respective satellite company can or cannot do. Said another way and through our many investor / media conversations, there appears to be a lingering confusion on the difference between L- band (IRDM) and Ka (ISAT / VSAT / SES / I). As a result and for IRDM, we believe investors are mostly caught up in the early / hype / top of the cycle stage and incorrectly grouping IRDM with other true broadband / HTS Ku satellite providers. In reality and as reaffirmed with many VAR channel check calls, we believe IRDM’s Certus “Broadband” product suite is far from innovative and will be nothing more than a back-up / low ARPU service in an increasingly shrinking L-Band marketplace.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $65,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $802,335. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

