iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,343.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 283,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,793. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

