iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,288 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $128,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $283.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

